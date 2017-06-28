Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

By Published:

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify subjects in two investigations.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On the morning of Saturday, June 17, an unknown subject stole a camera from the 500 block of Marshall Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

On Friday, June 2, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the area of North Holmes and Jerome Street in Lansing. The stolen vehicle and an unidentified subject were later seen on a surveillance video in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video the unidentified subject was observed committing a larceny from a vehicle. If you can identity this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s