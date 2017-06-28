Crime Stoppers: 2 attempts to identify

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance to identify subjects in two investigations.

They are pictured left to right.

Attempt to identify:

On the morning of Saturday, June 17, an unknown subject stole a camera from the 500 block of Marshall Street. If you have any information regarding the identity of this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

Attempt to identify:

On Friday, June 2, a vehicle was stolen from a parking lot in the area of North Holmes and Jerome Street in Lansing. The stolen vehicle and an unidentified subject were later seen on a surveillance video in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video the unidentified subject was observed committing a larceny from a vehicle. If you can identity this subject, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.