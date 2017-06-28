Bank robbery in Lansing; Police looking for suspect

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Lansing Police Department, a suspect entered the bank, approached an employee, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.

The suspect was given money and fled on foot last week walking West.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as;

Black male, 20-30 yrs., 5’0” slender build wearing a “fake” beard/mask, blue and white hooded jacket, sunglasses.

Lansing Police along with Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to process the crime scene and interview witnesses.

Contact Police if you have information on this robbery:

Detective Sergeant Todd Johnson: 517-483-6864

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

CRIME STOPPERS: 517-483-7867

We will update you when we learn more.

