Bank robbery in Lansing; Police looking for suspect

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Lansing Police Department, a suspect entered the bank, approached an employee, indicated he had a weapon and demanded money.
The suspect was given money and fled on foot last week walking West.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as;
Black male, 20-30 yrs., 5’0” slender build wearing a “fake” beard/mask, blue and white hooded jacket, sunglasses.
Lansing Police along with Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to process the crime scene and interview witnesses.
Contact Police if you have information on this robbery:
Detective Sergeant Todd Johnson: 517-483-6864
Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600
CRIME STOPPERS: 517-483-7867
We will update you when we learn more.
Robbery
Robbery x
Latest Galleries
-
Robbery
-
Robbery
-
Jackson
-
Jackson
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Political scandal overshadows South Korea 2018 Olympic prep
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event
-
Gallery: Syrian man leads Pledge of Allegiance at citizenship event