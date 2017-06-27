Wind turbine blade breaks in rural mid-Michigan; no injuries

By Published:
Photo: Jeff Schrier - MLive.com

BLUMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A 160-foot wind turbine blade broke in rural mid-Michigan, leaving it dangling above a field.

NextEra Energy Resources spokesman Bryan Garner tells our media partners at MLive that workers were alerted to the break when the turbine in Saginaw County’s Blumfield Township went offline on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Garner says investigators believe the break was an “isolated equipment issue” and it wasn’t weather-related. He says such breaks are rare. Plans call for the blade to be taken down and replaced. The turbine is among 75 at the Tuscola Bay wind farm.

