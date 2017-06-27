Walberg, Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Unveil Legislative Agenda

Washington, D.C. (WLNS) — Earlier today, Congressman Tim Walberg Tuesday joined with leaders of the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force to release its legislative agenda for the 115th Congress. The agenda includes commonsense, bipartisan legislation to address the opioid epidemic from the perspective of law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and recovery.

One key piece of the group’s agenda is “Jessie’s Law,” a bipartisan bill introduced by Reps. Walberg and Debbie Dingell earlier this year.

“Opioid addiction hits close to home for so many families and communities in Michigan,” said Congressman Walberg. “We must continue to work in a bipartisan way to foster greater awareness, encourage best practices, and promote collaboration to tackle this growing crisis. Jessie’s Law is one of many pieces of our bipartisan agenda that will make a real difference in fighting back against the deadly opioid epidemic and help save lives in our communities.”

Jessie’s Law is named after Michigan resident Jessie Grubb who tragically died of an opioid overdose last year. Jessie’s Law would help ensure doctors have access to a consenting patient’s prior history of addiction in order to make fully informed care and treatment decisions. Providing this information would help prevent cases like Jessie’s, where a recovering addict in Ann Arbor was unknowingly prescribed and discharged with a powerful opioid that led to her death. For more information on Congressman Walberg’s work on the Bipartisan Heroin Task Force, visit walberg.house.gov/heroin.