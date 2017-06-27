The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Are you looking for some other fun apps to download before you hit the road for July 4? Here is the App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 25, 2017:
App Store
Top Paid iPhone Apps:
1Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2Heads Up!, Warner Bros.
3Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations
4Bloons TD 5, Ninja Kiwi
5Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.
6iSchedule, HotSchedules
7Poly Bridge, Dry Cactus
8Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
9Monument Valley 2, ustwo Games Ltd
10Toca Lab: Plants, Toca Boca AB
Top Free iPhone Apps:
1Bitmoji – Your Personal Emoji, Bitstrips
2Snapchat, Snap, Inc.
3Instagram, Instagram, Inc.
4YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…Google, Inc.
5Snake VS Block,Voodoo
6Messenger, Facebook, Inc.
7Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
8Google Maps – Navigation & Tra…,Google, Inc.
9Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA
10Netflix, Netflix, Inc.
Top Paid iPad Apps:
1Minecraft: Pocket Edition, Mojang
2Toca Lab: Plants, Toca Boca AB
3Procreate – Sketch, paint, cre…Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
4Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Studios AB
5Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB
6Terraria, 505 Games (US), Inc.
7Notability, Ginger Labs
8Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB
9Farming Simulator 18,GIANTS Software GmbH
10Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi
Top Free iPad Apps:
1NetflixNetflix, Inc.
2YouTube – Watch Videos, Music,…, Google, Inc.
3Sonic the Hedgehog, SEGA
4Angry Birds Evolution, Rovio Entertainment Ltd
5Bowmasters – Top Multiplayer B…,Playgendary
6Despicable Bear – Top Beat Act…, Playgendary
7Fidget Spinner,Ketchapp
8ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation
9Facebook, Facebook, Inc.
10My Little Pony Rainbow Runners…, Budge Studios
__
(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.