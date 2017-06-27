State computer system panned by many in child services area

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A 3-year-old computer system that is the high-tech backbone of Michigan’s child welfare agency is getting some tough reviews from the people who use it.

A state audit released Tuesday says 57 percent of survey respondents were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied with a computer system known as MiSACWIS (My-SACK’-wis).

It’s used by more than 7,000 people at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. It processed $1 billion in child welfare payments by last fall and helps the state manage a variety of services for children.

State auditors got survey responses from 2,700 users. More than 50 percent said the computer system negatively impacted their ability to timely document case work.

In response, the human services department says improvements have been made in the months since the survey.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s