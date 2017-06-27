State campgrounds filling fast for holiday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The long Independence Day holiday is almost upon us and millions of Americans are planning to take a vacation this weekend to celebrate.

For many folks here in Michigan that means enjoying our state’s natural beauty.

Unfortunately for procrastinators most state parks are already full.

We made a bunch of calls and found the only state parks in the the mid-Michigan area with vacancies as of Monday afternoon were the Ionia State Recreation Area and the Highland Lake Recreation Area in White Lake.

If you’re willing to drive we did find several state parks in northern Michigan and in the U.P. with campsites still available.

If you do end up driving AAA Michigan says the cost per gallon of gas jumped four cents in the past week to about $2.36.

On the bright side, that’s still 12 cents less than this time last year.

