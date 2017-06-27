Popular “Grandparents University” opens at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The 12th annual “Grandparents University” at Michigan State University started up today.

More than 1,300 grandparents and their grandkids will spend the next few days getting a taste of college life.

They’ll be taking classes and even bunking-up in the dorms.

Not only do the grandparents get to experience MSU through the eyes of a future student but it helps create a strong bond between them and their grandkids.

“The best part is the memories that are made so seeing the grandparents and the grandparents interact and learn together side by side,” said director Amy Carnahan. “It’s something that’s going to stay with them forever and it’s not something they get to do everyday so it’s a really unique experience.”

The event is the largest of its kind in the United States.

More than 170 different classes are being offered to the participants.

But it’s not all work.

Wednesday night there will be a Green and White tailgating-type party that will bring the all 1,300 participants together.

