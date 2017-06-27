Officials: Fire at Michigan mulch facility could burn a week

By Published:

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – Officials say a fire at a mulch manufacturing facility in southwestern Michigan has been contained and could take a week to burn itself out.

The fire started Monday afternoon in Mottville Township, near the Indiana state line, and about two dozen fire departments from Michigan and Indiana responded. Authorities say flames engulfed more than a dozen acres and continued to burn on Tuesday morning.

WWMT-TV reports a firefighter was treated and released for smoke inhalation.

Michigan transportation officials shut down a highway in St. Joseph County, Michigan, as crews responded to the fire at Michiana Decorative Mulch, but the roadway was back open Tuesday morning.

Fire officials say the wind and piles of recyclable material made the fire difficult to contain. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

