New fire hall to improve service for rural community

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s the pride of a small rural community in Jackson County.

The Liberty Township Fire Department now has a new fire hall to serve the community.

6 News got an up close look at the project that was years in the making.

Firefighters in Liberty Township are excited to finally have a new place to hang their gear.

“This project has been underway for about 18 years,” said Chief Brandon Hughes.

Chief Hughes says the township saved up $800,000 for the project.

They broke ground last summer and the fire trucks rolled in earlier this year.

“Some local businesses helped out with some of the furnishings and the finishing touches on the building,” Hughes said.

The new fire hall on Lindsey Road has more space for fire trucks and equipment.

It’s also a more comfortable place to be with a new dispatch area, offices, conference room, full kitchen, and a bathroom with a shower.

“At our old station we didn’t even have a shower. So after a fire our guys have a place to shower,” Hughes said.

On the second floor there’s ample space for training.

“Firefighters are all excited to be here. The morale is great,” Hughes said.

Liberty Township has gone through a lot of changes since the last fire hall was built.

This new facility helps them keep up with the times.

“Our call volume is probably 8 to 10 times higher than what it was back in the 50s,” Hughes said.

The fire chief says this is more than just a building to park fire trucks; it’s a place the entire community can be proud of.

“So when we invest in facilities like this or equipment, the township is going to see the positives out of it. That’s the goal, to provide the best coverage and service to the township,” Hughes said.

If you’d like to see if for yourself there’s an open house on July 15.

As for the old fire hall on Liberty Road, its days of service aren’t over.

Firefighters are now on call at two locations.

“Much more convenient and safe for them,” Hughes said.

The open house is happening Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4 p.m.

The hall is located at 1205 Lindsey Road, Jackson, Michigan, 49201.