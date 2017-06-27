MSU researchers to examine butterfly and bee populations

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded a grant of almost one million dollars to researchers at Michigan State University trying to improve the state’s habitat for pollinating insects.

The team says protecting bees and monarch butterflies is especially important for the state of Michigan, which is a leader in fruit and vegetable production.

The researchers will be poring over insect population data, optimizing farmland to help the pollinators and developing best practices to help them thrive.

There has been a marked decline in bee and monarch butterfly populations over the past decade.

Scientists are working to determine if there is a identifiable cause for the declines.

