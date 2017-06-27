Local roofer: “He’s swindling people out of money and he’s using my name to do it.”

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Bruce Kruger owns Kruger Roofing and Construction, and works on homes in the Lansing area. But he’s concerned someone is using his name and information to scam people out of their money.

“Somebody can get a receipt or an estimate from you and they’ve got all your information to do just about anything,” Kruger said. “What he’s done is he’s swindling people out of money and he’s using my name to do it.”

6 News spoke to Kruger on Tuesday, who said this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to him.

“I had somebody that was using my license, and it was fraud,” Kruger said.

In 2015, Timothy Allen pleaded guilty to a False Pretenses charge, and was sentenced to 5 years of probation.

Now, Kruger is worried the same thing is happening, again.

“I had a gentleman see me doing a job on Saturday, and he said ‘well hey, you’re supposed to be doing my roof,'” Kruger said. “He was gunning me for the $7,000 that was a down payment and I had never seen this guy in my life.”

Krueger wants people to know when they’re dealing with his company, they should deal only with him.

“When I do something I’m the one that makes the estimate, not somebody else,” Kruger said. “I know a lot of people have salesmen and what have you, but I do not have any salesmen. I do the estimates myself. So, they’d be talking right with me.”

Kruger filed a report with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Department. 6 News reached out to the deputy who Kruger said, filed the report, and the man accused of impersonating a Kruger employee. We are still waiting to hear their responses.