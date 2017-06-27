Lansing design and marketing firm opens new location

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – A well-known Lansing design and marketing company has moved into bigger quarters on the city’s near south side.

Addis Enterprises moved into the new office space at the corner of Mount Hope and Pennsylvania Avenue last week.

The firm’s eleven team members moved out of their previous downtown Lansing offices to be closer to clients in Lansing and on the campus of Michigan State.

“We’re very glad our work has been exceptional enough in the past year to facilitate this kind of progress,” CEO John K. Addis said of his business and this move.

Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero was on hand for the ribbon-cutting at the new Addis offices and thanked the team for its continued investment in Lansing and wished them future success.

The move to new, larger office space appears to be already paying dividends.

Since the move, the company has won large bids for high-profile creative projects in Lansing, Flint, Grosse Pointe, and beyond.