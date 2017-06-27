Judge blocks deportations in Detroit

(AP) – A federal judge in Detroit has barred the federal government from deporting any Iraqi nationals from the U.S. while he determines whether he has authority to further postpone their removal.

Judge Mark Goldsmith’s order lasts 14 days. He made an identical decision last week for 114 Iraqi natives recently rounded up in the Detroit area. His new order, signed Monday night, extends to 1,400 people under deportation orders. Not all are in custody.

They fear they will be persecuted, tortured or killed if returned to Iraq. Many are Christian. The U.S. wants to kick them out for committing crimes now that Iraq has agreed to accept them.

The goal of those targeted for deportation is to suspend the process so they go to an immigration judge and seek a permanent reversal.