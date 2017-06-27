“Jack” Pet of The Day June 27

Meet “Jack”, our Pet Of The Day today. Jack is an 8 year old terrier-mix who is looking for his forever home! He is friendly and loves to be pet. Jack is neutered, up to date on all his vaccines and ready to go home with you today. For more information on how you can adopt Jack call the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387.
