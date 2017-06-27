Ingham County Rehab Services breaks ground on big expansion

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Rehabilitation Services on Dobie Road in Okemos will break ground today on a new addition to improve services to patients and local seniors.

The 61,000 square foot addition will offer short-term rehabilitation and complex care services.

It will include 48 suites for sleeping and bathing as well as a community room, spa, restaurant, therapy gym and outpatient clinic.

It will even include a gym that will be open to seniors in the community.

“We are very excited to bgin this project,” said Mark Stevens, administrator and CEO of Dobie Road. “Our mission statement here at Dobie is `Dedicated to Improving Lives’, this addition will improve the lives of our patients, staff and community now and in the future.”

The groundbreaking will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Ingham County Rehabilitation Services is a government medical care facility but it’s completely self-funding.