Free HIV testing locations in Mid-Michigan for National HIV Testing Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention more than a million people in the U.S. have HIV and 14% don’t know they have it.

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day and health clinics nearby are offering that testing for free.

Prevention specialist say in order to keep new cases from growing it’s important for people to get tested and know their risk.

According to an annual report from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, there are almost 19,000 people living with the virus in the state.

Those 30 to 39-years-old make up the highest percent of cases.

If you would like to get tested for free on Tuesday, June 27th, look below for a location near you.

8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Forest Community Health Center

2316 S. Cedar Street

Lansing, Michigan 48910

11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Lansing Area Aids Network

913 West Holmes, Suite 115

Lansing, MI

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jackson County Health Department

1715 Lansing Ave. Jackson, MI

Barry/Eaton District Health Department Hastings Office

330 W Woodlawn Ave

Hastings, MI 49058

Phone: 517-543-2430