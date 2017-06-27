Eastern Michigan regents approve 3.9 percent tuition hike

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) – Eastern Michigan University has approved a 3.9 percent tuition increase for the 2017-18 school year.

The Ypsilanti school announced Tuesday its Board of Regents approved an increase of $474 this fall for undergraduate students taking 30 credits a year. A freshman taking that many credits will pay $12,594 in tuition and fees.

The tuition increase is below an in-state cap instituted by the state Legislature.

Eastern officials said the budget for the upcoming year includes $55.5 million in university-sponsored financial aid – a $2.3 million increase over last year.

The school also announced that it has reached contract agreements with the UAW Professional/Technical Union and the EMU Chapter of the Command Officers Association of Michigan-Sergeants Unit. Both include salary increases at various points in the multi-year pacts.