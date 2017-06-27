Dogs From The Sky! Oscar Mayer debuts dog delivery drone

(WLNS) – Depending upon how you feel about hot dogs this is either a dream come true or your worst nightmare.

Oscar Mayer is expanding its fleet of hot dog delivering vehicles to include a dog-dropping drone.

Most people are familiar with the well-know Weinermobile, that hot dog shaped vehicle that cruises the roads and highways dispensing hot dogs whenever it stops.

Now Oscar Mayer is adding a WeinerMini, a WeinerRover for all-terrain delivery, the WeinerCycle and the WeinerDrone for airborne dog drops.

The drone is 15 inches wide (without propellers), 24 inches long, and weighs about six pounds.

It can fly for up to 15 minutes — around a mile total — carrying a single hot dog at an altitude of 1,200 feet.

For whatever reason.

It is not clear if the drone will also drop condiments along with the hot dog.

So with tongue firmly planted in cheek, the company rolled out the fleet in a movie trailer-style video.

The WienerDrone and the WienerCycle will debut its hot-dog dropping capabilities in Weiner, Arkansas, on the Fourth of July.

Oscar Mayer says this is all part of a campaign promoting its overhauled hot dogs.