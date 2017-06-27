Comment period ends soon on plan to anchor underwater pipes

By Published:

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) – Time is running out for the public to comment on a proposal to install more screw anchor supports on twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac in the Great Lakes.

Enbridge Inc. has applied with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to add 22 of the structures. The comment period ends June 29.

The DEQ tells our media partners at MLive.com it isn’t required to have a public hearing on the plan but might if there’s enough interest.

The pipelines beneath the swirling waterway where Lakes Huron and Michigan converge are part of Enbridge’s Line 5, which carries about 23 million gallons of oil and liquid natural gas daily.

Enbridge says the anchors are needed to meet state requirements for supporting the 64-year-old pipes where currents have washed sediments from beneath them.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s