Amazon plans 1,600-job facility in Romulus

By Published:
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) – Online retailer Amazon.com plans to open another fulfillment center in Michigan.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board on Tuesday will consider a $5 million grant for Amazon, which plans to spend up to $140 million to build a facility in Romulus and create 1,600 jobs. Amazon was considering other Midwestern states and Canada for the facility, according to a memo prepared for the economic development board.

The state grant would help Amazon offset some of the costs for “substantial” road and other infrastructure improvements in Romulus.

In December, the state approved a $7.5 million grant for Amazon to open a fulfillment center in Livonia and add 1,000 jobs. Construction is under way.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s