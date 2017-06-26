Statewide average gas prices rise 4 cents

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Gas prices statewide have risen by about 4 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to AAA and online gas price tracker GasBuddy.com the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.36 per gallon. That’s about 12 cents less than at the same point last year.

GasBuddy.com reports $2.13 per gallon is the lowest price in the Lansing area with the average price being $2.36

AAA says the highest was about $2.39 in the Ann Arbor area. It’s the second consecutive week that the Ann Arbor area had the highest average.

The Detroit-area’s average was relatively unchanged from last week at about $2.36 per gallon.