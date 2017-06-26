Snyder: Change graduation rules to boost career tech ed

Governor Rick Snyder

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s high school graduation requirements would include a mandatory career readiness course under recommendations announced by Gov. Rick Snyder.

Snyder on Monday urged lawmakers to change the graduation requirements, known as the Michigan Merit Curriculum, to make them more flexible and to mandate that a career exploration/job skills class be completed in seventh or eighth grade. He also says computer science should count as meeting a foreign language requirement and students should be able to meet health and physical education requirements by completing career health programs.

Snyder says the proposed “career pathway” changes are among a number of ways the state could better help students train for jobs in the trades and other in-demand sectors. He also wants to boost career counseling and to expand career and technical education.

