LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Snapchat is known for its funny filters like dog faces and flower crowns, but earlier this week it launched a feature that shares your exact location with your friends.

The new feature is called Snap Maps and it lets your friends track you and let’s you track your friends.

Experts, police departments and parent groups have all come out to voice their concerns with the app. Watch above to hear more and learn how you can turn off the tracking feature.