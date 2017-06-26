Skubick: Calley’s efforts for part-time legislature draws mixed reviews

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lt. Gov. Brian Calley continues his crusade for a part-time legislature while the proposal is getting mixed reviews in the current state legislature.

The latest lawmaker to reject the Calley proposal is a friend and former staffer for Mr. Calley.

Rep. James Lower is a close friend of Brian Calley, not to mention the fact that Mr. Lower worked for Mr. Calley, but there is parting of the ways on Mr. Calley’s part-time legislative proposal.

“I don’t agree with the way it’s structured,” insists the representative.

Rep. Lower, who has worked for three lawmakers, contends reducing the legislature to part-time status reduces the legislature ability to over see the bureaucracy which is not elected by the citizens.

“I would give more power to the legislature,” suggests Rep. Lower. “We’re the only people in town that are directly accountable.”

One of the arguments against the part-time legislature is that it turns more power over to the governor who is not in town for 90 days a year.

But Republican State Senator David Hildenbrand disagrees, saying lawmakers would still have power. “We still have the role of appropriating money and passing laws. That wouldn’t change.”

Conservative Republican State Senator Jack Brandenburg opposes the Calley plan and accuses the lt. governor of political pandering, claiming Calley is pandering to the public to get votes.

There’s been a shake-up in the Calley campaign but he remains committed.

“I know at the end of this process that no matter what the petition says it will be challenged by the political establishment but I’m standing with the people,” insists the lieutenant governor.

The problem is not all of the people in this town are standing with him.