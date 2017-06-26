“Pumpkin” Pet of the Day June 26

Meet “Pumpkin”, our Pet Of The Day. Pumpkin is lovingly referred to as a “pocket pit”; she only weighs 30 pounds! She’s 1 year old and her favorite past time is cuddling. Pumpkin also have a tail that wags at least 23 out of 24 hours of the day. Humans are her preference, cats and female or dominant dogs are not. Pumpkin is gentle, kind and sweet to every person she meets. Please look beyond the scars on her nose, she’s had a rough past. YOU can be her bright future. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Pumpkin contact the Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440.

