Partnership to preserve portion of US military supply route

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A remnant of U.S. military supply route linking Ohio and Michigan during the War of 1812 will be preserved under a new public-private partnership.

The 200-mile road was known as Hull’s Trace, and was hastily built ahead of the war. It’s named for Gen. William Hull and includes a roughly quarter-mile portion in Wayne County’s Brownstown Township near Detroit that’s made of hundreds of logs.

The partnership announced Monday aims to preserve that section of road and 95 acres of wetlands at the mouth of the Huron River, which flows into western Lake Erie.

A cooperative management agreement involves silica and sand company U.S. Silica, the National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. U.S. Silica also is donating some property for the effort.

