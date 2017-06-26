Lawmaker proposes to change Michigan legislature to one body

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing lawmaker is trying to change the state constitution to fundamentally alter how our legislature operates and is elected.

Representative Jeff Yaroch has introduced a joint resolution to eliminate the separate state house and senate to create a one house legislature.

Only Nebraska works under a unified system and Representative Yaroch says now is the time to consider this type of reform.

“We don’t see any purpose for two houses,” said Rep. Yaroch.

“We can actually talk about real reform which would cut $50 million out of the budget.”

The unified legislative body would also be non-partisan and candidates would be prevented from listing political parties on the ballot.

Recently, Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley proposed to institute a part-time legislature and Yaroch says since that idea is being considered then lawmakers should also think about changing it from two entities to one.

Back in 2015, this same idea was introduced, but opponents said a single-body concept would eliminate checks-and-balances in the state government.

The joint resolution has been sent to the House Committee on Government Operations for review.