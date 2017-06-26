Jackson scores high for energy-saving buildings

JACKSON, Mich (WLNS) – It’s one of those important things you don’t see right away or are obvious to the casual observer.

But the impact can be big, especially when you look at the financial savings.

The city of Jackson is now ranked fourth in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 2017 list of small metropolitan areas nationwide with the most Energy Star certified buildings.

What is an Energy Star rating?

To qualify for the rating, a building must outperform 75 percent of similar buildings nationwide when it comes to energy savings.

In Jackson area there are 13 buildings that made the national list, including Jackson High School and T.A. Wilson Academy.

Those 13 certified buildings saved an estimated $635,000 in energy cost savings in 2016.

The ranking confirms the city’s commitment to providing building owners and managers with the technical guidance and best practice training they need to make their buildings more energy efficient, City Manager Patrick Burtch said.

ONLINE: Energy Star top cities