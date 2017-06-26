First Republican files signatures to enter 2018 race for governor

Published:
Courtesy photo

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The race to be the next governor of Michigan has a new entrant.

Dr. Jim Hines filed nominating petitions bearing more than 22,000 names with the Michigan Secretary of State today.

According to a Hines news release, signatures were gathered from every congressional district in the state.

Hines admits he does not have a long political history.

He instead detailed his history as a doctor, missionary, small business owner and chief of medicine for a large healthcare system.

Hines said “If the voters are tired of politicians and are looking for outsiders, I am their candidate.”

Governor Rick Snyder is term-limited out of office at the end of 2018.

