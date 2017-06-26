Fatal stabbing in Ionia; one in custody

IONIA, Mich. (WLNS) – Earlier this afternoon, the Ionia Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the 900 block of Branch St. in the City of Ionia after reports of a stabbing.

An investigation revealed a 17 year old male and a 16 year old male, both from the City of Ionia, were involved in an altercation.

During the altercation, the 16 year old male was fatally stabbed in the neck by the 17 year old.

The 17 year old male was taken into custody at the scene and was treated for minor injuries at Sparrow-Ionia Hospital.

Once formal charges have been authorized by the Ionia County Prosecutor’s Office, more information will be released along with the suspect’s name.

We will update you when we get those details.