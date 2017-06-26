Enroll Now: FREE Membership with Small Business Association of Michigan

The Small Business Association of Michigan offers a wide array of member benefit options. Interested in learning more about what SBAM does? Become a Starter Member today for free. You’ll gain access to important small business news, receive a digital edition of FOCUS magazine, and we’ll also provide you access to our shipping and office supply discount programs. We know every small business owner has different needs. If you’re looking for a personalized tour of what SBAM can offer you and your business, contact our membership department at (800) 362-5461.

