Clean up efforts underway in Central Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Right now, some neighborhoods in Central Michigan have water flowing through streets and sidewalks and overflowing into main roadways because of the flooding from a few days ago.

“It’s severe enough where we had to open a shelter,” said Linda Lawrence; Disaster Services Volunteer with the American Red Cross.

Lawrence says dozens of volunteers from Lansing have been in Central Michigan since Friday to help with emergency efforts.

“We’re feeding three meals a day, we’re helping people who have pets because the shelter does not allow pets,” Lawrence stated.

Lawrence says the Red Cross opened two shelters…one in Mt. Pleasant and the other in Midland.

But it’s more than just the Red Cross lending a helping hand…the State Emergency Operations Center is too.

“This flooding is second to the record flooding that they had in 1986 so this is pretty significant flooding,” said Captain Chris Kelenske; Deputy State Director for the Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division.

Captain Kelenske says he and his team have been monitoring the situation from the very beginning and he says it didn’t take long for the state to step in and help.

“The concern was the river levels continued to rise towards that record level potentially in the middle of the night so the Governor and the Lt. Governor wanted to make sure that we had everything in place just in case we had to push as many or any and all state resources to assist the locals,” Captain Kelenske stated.

Officials at the State Emergency Operations Center are also urging residents to call 211 if they need immediate assistance.

The American Red Cross is also taking donations.

