Motorcycle crash leaves man with serious injuries

HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, MI – A Motorcycle crash in Hamlin Township shut down lanes of Waverly Road near Kinneville Highway for four hours Friday night.

The accident happened just before 7:30 pm.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office an 18-year-old man driving an SUV South on Waverly hit the motorcycle, which was carrying two people.

The 45-year-old Onandaga man driving the motorcycle was sent to the hospital with serious injuries, and the 43-year-old Onondaga woman riding along with him suffered minor injuries.

Both victims were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Sheriff’s officials say it doesn’t appear that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.