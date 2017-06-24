Man crashes vehicle into Waterloo Lake

WATERLOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Sheriff’s officials in Jackson County say they have a man in custody who crashed his vehicle into a lake Friday night with a four-year-old inside.

The crash happened in Waterloo Township near the intersection at Waterloo Road just before 11:00 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials say the 33-year-old driver sped through the intersection and drove right into the lake.

The driver, the child and four adults were able to escape before the vehicle became completely submerged.

A passerby was able to help the group with a rowboat but as soon as the driver made it to shore he took off.

The driver was found and arrested a short time later, accused of driving under the influence, child endangerment and leaving the scene of a traffic accident.