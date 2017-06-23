Weekend’s filled with festivals

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s finally Friday and we have some fun events you can attend to kick off the first official weekend of summer.

We’ll start with one of Williamston’s biggest events, the 46th annual Red Cedar Jubilee.

Festivities start at 11 a.m and all day long.

There will be sidewalk sales through downtown.

The schedule also includes the Lions Club’s food and beverage tent, a craft show and even pro wrestling.

There is a meet and greet with the wrestlers at 7 p.m. tonight.

The Jubilee has been going on all week and ends on Sunday.

In East Lansing today the Summer Solstice Jazz Festival will transform downtown into a world class jazz venue featuring the best in local, regional, national and even international jazz musicians.

Music will start filling the streets at 4 p.m. and lasting into the night.

The music will pick back up Saturday at noon and will go until 1 a.m.

The festival will close Albert Avenue between Abbot Road and M.A.C. Avenue starting at noon today.

Over in Old Town in Lansing the 13th annual Festival of the Moon and Sun kicks off tonight at 6 p.m.

You can enjoy music from national bands, delicious food, wine, handcrafted beers and new this year, bourbon tastings and cocktails.

Uou must be 21 or older to attend.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate.

And if you are heading up north this weekend the 31st annual Bridge Walk and Bicycle Parade is going on tomorrow morning at the Soo.

This bridge crosses the Saint Marys River and connects Sault Saint Marie in the Upper Peninsula with Ontario Canada.

The walk offers great views of both cities, the river and its shipping locks.

Bicyclists take off at 8:30 a.m. and then people will tie on their walking shoes to start the 3-mile trek an hour later.

The bridge will be off-limits to vehicles during the crossing.