Two serious car crashes in Jackson; one fatality

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Two serious car crashes happened in Jackson in the 11 o’clock hour this morning.

At 11:04 AM deputies from the Jackson County Office of Sheriff responded to a single vehicle crash at East Michigan Ave. and East Ave. in Grass Lake Village. The driver, the lone occupant died in the crash.

A 76 year old Chelsea man was headed west on E. Michigan Ave when his Jeep Patriot left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Live power lines fell on top of the vehicle and Consumers Energy crews responded immediately. The power lines had to be removed from the vehicle before the man could be extricated from the car.

The driver was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance where he passed away.

Investigators are trying to determine whether a medical emergency occurred causing the driver to leave the roadway or whether the injuries from the crash contributed to his death.

The identity of the deceased will be released upon notification of his family members.

In a separate car crash, Sheriff Steve Rand reported at 11:52 this morning deputies from the Jackson County Office of Sheriff responded to a single vehicle crash at Tompkins Road and Baseline Road in Tompkins Township. The driver suffered life threatening injuries in the crash.

A 26 year old Rives Junction woman was headed north on Tompkins Rd when her 2001 Jeep left the roadway and struck a tree. The vehicle caught fire with the driver, the only person in the vehicle.

A resident in the area who witnessed the crash pulled the woman from the car and administered CPR until Paramedics arrived.

The driver was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing into this crash and what may caused the driver to leave the roadway.