“Prissy” Pet Of The Day June 23

Meet “Prissy”, our Pet Of The Day today. Prissy is a sweet, 3-year-old female cat. She is friendly and talkative. Prissy is extra-playful and would love a house with lots to keep her busy. She would most likely do well with kids and other pets with proper introductions. Prissy would do very well with other cats. You can see Prissy this weekend at Petco in the Frandor Shopping Center. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Prissy by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

