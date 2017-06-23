Officials to discuss condition of officer stabbed at airport

By Published:
Police officers gather at a terminal at Bishop International Airport, Wednesday morning, June 21, 2017, in Flint, Mich. Officials evacuated the airport Wednesday, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground. On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation. (Dominic Adams/The Flint Journal-MLive.com via AP)

FLINT, Mich. (AP) – Hospital officials in Flint, Michigan, are expected to discuss the medical condition of an airport officer stabbed during what federal officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

Reporters will be briefed on police Lt. Jeff Neville by members of Hurley Medical Center’s Level 1 Trauma Team Friday morning at the hospital.

Neville was stabbed in the neck Wednesday at Bishop International Airport in Flint, about 50 miles (80.46 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Amor Ftouhi is charged in the attack. The 49-year-old Ftouhi is a Canadian from Tunisia.

Investigators are working to learn more about Ftouhi, whom they describe as a lone-wolf attacker.

David Gelios, head of the FBI in Detroit, said Ftouhi unsuccessfully tried to buy a gun once he arrived in the U.S., but instead managed to buy a knife.

