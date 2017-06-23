Live Asian carp discovered near Lake Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) – A live Asian carp has been discovered in a Chicago waterway about nine miles from Lake Michigan.

Federal and state officials tell The Associated Press a commercial fisherman netted the silver carp below the T.J. O’Brien Lock and Dam.

The fish was 28 inches long and weighed about 8 pounds.

Silver carp are among four Asian carp species threatening to invade the Great Lakes, where scientists say they could compete with native species and devastate the region’s $7 billion fishing industry.

This is the second time a live Asian carp has turned up beyond an electric barrier network 37 miles southwest of the city that’s designed to keep the invasive fish from reaching the lakes. A bighead carp was found in Chicago’s Lake Calumet in 2010.

