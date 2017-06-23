Larry Nassar back in court as hearings continue in sexual assault case

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar listens to testimony of a witness during a preliminary hearing, in Lansing, Mich. The former sports doctor at Michigan State University who specialized in treating gymnasts has been charged with sexual assault. Dr. Nassar was charged Wednesday, Feb. 22, in two Michigan counties. Online records show he's facing nine charges in Ingham county, including first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a victim under age 13. Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State, where he treated members of the gymnastics team and younger regional gymnasts. (Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – Will an Ingham County judge move forward with the sexual assault case against Larry Nassar?

The former MSU doctor and his legal team prepare for a third day of preliminary hearings.

Today’s proceedings deal with 15 separate sexual assault charges lodged against Larry Nassar and it’s likely Judge Allen will decide today whether or not there’s enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

The court will hear testimony from at least one more woman today.

The first two days of testimony happened back in May.

During those first two hearings the court heard from six women and girls who say Nassar used his hands innappropriately during medical treatments.

Nassar maintains his innocence and says he performed accepted medical techniques.

6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch will be in the courtroom this morning and will update this story online and on 6 News.

