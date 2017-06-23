Kind act spreads to 167 drivers at Indiana McDonald’s

By Published:
Cropped Photo: MGN Photo / Creative Commons

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) – A customer’s act of kindness at a southern Indiana McDonald’s sparked a chain reaction of niceness in its drive-thru line.

Hunter Hostetler is a cashier at a McDonald’s in Scottsburg, about 50 miles north of Louisville, Kentucky. He says an older woman waiting in the restaurant’s drive-thru Sunday decided to pay for the big order of a man with four children in a van behind her.

Hostetler says she asked him to tell the man “Happy Father’s Day,” then drove away.

The kind gesture prompted the man to pay for two cars behind him, and that generosity eventually spread to 167 cars by closing time.

Abby Smith was in one of those cars. She tells WDRB-TV it’s wonderful knowing that there’s still “a lot of great people out there.”

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s