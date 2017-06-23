Ingham County clerk debuts new voting machines

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – In Ingham County you’ll find that things will look a little different the next time you head to the voting booth.

Today county clerk Barb Byrum held an open house to give people a chance to look at the new Dominion Voting System.

Citizens got to run test ballots through the machine to see how the new system works.

A new touch-screen voting machine that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act was also on display.

“What really makes me excited is this, the ADA compliant machine, a lot of individuals are comfortable with touch screen,” said County Clerk Barb Byrum. “Now in Michigan everyone has to have a printed ballot so when an individual votes on this touch screen device, it’ll print the ballot and it will still go in the tabulator.”

The new machines will be available for the August and November elections.