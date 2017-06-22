This Morning: Michigan Challenge Balloonfest takes to the air

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – This is a big weekend for hot air balloon crews and fans of those flying giants.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is set to take off at the Howell High School Friday through Sunday.

Nearly fifty hot air balloons will take to the skies, weather permitting, each day.

There are other attractions during the weekend, including an arts and crafts show.

6 News This Morning reporter Mariah Harrison caught up with balloon pilot Dennis Hall and he explained why the Michigan Challenge is such an attactive event.

