This Morning: Michigan Challenge Balloonfest takes to the air

By Published: Updated:

HOWELL, Mich (WLNS) – This is a big weekend for hot air balloon crews and fans of those flying giants.

The Michigan Challenge Balloonfest is set to take off at the Howell High School Friday through Sunday.

Nearly fifty hot air balloons will take to the skies, weather permitting, each day.

There are other attractions during the weekend, including an arts and crafts show.

6 News This Morning reporter Mariah Harrison caught up with balloon pilot Dennis Hall and he explained why the Michigan Challenge is such an attactive event.

Click on the video above to see more.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s