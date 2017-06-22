“Snow White” Pet of the Day June 22

By Published: Updated:

Meet “Snow White”, our Pet Of The Day today. Snow White is a 10 month old Amstaff/hound who is a big goofy puppy. She loves to eat and play. She takes a minute to check things out but then she’s happy to say hello! She would make a great dog for a runner or a family with active older kids but wouldn’t really fit with smaller pets. Snow White has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. To learn more about Snow White contact the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter 517-676-8370.

