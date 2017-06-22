Reward offered for information in Lansing area dog case

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Take a good look at the picture of the dog and see if you recognize her.

According to a Facebook post by the Capital Area Humane Society she was found on June 20, in the area of Strange Highway and M-100, south of Grand Ledge.

CAHS is working with Eaton County Animal Control to find the person responsible for the dog’s condition.

She is a young, female Pitbull mix that appears to have been recently nursing puppies.

Her injuries suggest that her mouth was tethered closed for an extended period of time.

She was also found without any identification.

CAHS is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

If you have any information please contact Eaton County Animal Control at (517) 543-5755.

