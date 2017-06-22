Lansing, 11 other cities to receive Justice Department aid to fight violent crime

By Published: Updated:

BETHESDA, Maryland (AP) – The Justice Department says it will offer its resources to help 12 U.S. cities fight violent crime.

The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with “data-driven, evidence-based strategies” that can be measured over time.

Lansing is included in the list.

Other cities are: Birmingham, Alabama; Indianapolis, Indiana; Memphis, Tennessee; Toledo, Ohio; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Buffalo, New York; Cincinnati, Ohio; Houston, Texas; Jackson, Tennessee; Kansas City, Missouri; and Springfield, Illinois.

The department did not immediately explain how they were selected.

The announcement came at a gathering of federal and state law enforcement officials in Bethesda, Maryland. Sessions has said helping cities combat violence is a top priority for the Justice Department.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s