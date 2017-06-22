Groups gather to fight growing opioid addiction crisis

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Health care leaders gathered in Okemos today to discuss current programs and recommendations to deal with the opioid crisis in Michigan.

Experts say the crisis is hitting the state’s women and children especially hard and the changes that could come from the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare could make that worse, causing cuts to Medicaid and the Healthy Michigan plan.

“Our fear is that any of the grounds that we have gained, some of the programs that we’re discussed today that have been effective in treating the opioid epidemic and in particular treating the opioid epidemic with pregnant women and children might be lost, because of the loss of resources in the near future,” explained Dominick Pallone, executive director of Michigan Association of Health Plans.

According to the Michigan Health and Hospital Association Service Corporation the number of Michigan infants born addicted to opiates has doubled in recent years.