Gift to allow Michigan State to renovate College of Music

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A $7 million gift from several donors is expected to allow Michigan State University to expand facilities for its College of Music.

The school says trustees on Wednesday approved the renovation plan.

It says alumnus James Billman Jr. set the project in motion with a lead gift designated for an expansion to the original 1939 Music Building and to refurbish key areas. Other major support was provided by alumni Byron and Dolores Cook, and the late Ruth Charles.

Billman graduated in 1969 from the College of Natural Science.

Music Dean James Forger says the college has outgrown current spaces for rehearsing, practicing and learning.

The school says the college will proceed with additional fundraising for the project.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s