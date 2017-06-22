Gift to allow Michigan State to renovate College of Music

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A $7 million gift from several donors is expected to allow Michigan State University to expand facilities for its College of Music.

The school says trustees on Wednesday approved the renovation plan.

It says alumnus James Billman Jr. set the project in motion with a lead gift designated for an expansion to the original 1939 Music Building and to refurbish key areas. Other major support was provided by alumni Byron and Dolores Cook, and the late Ruth Charles.

Billman graduated in 1969 from the College of Natural Science.

Music Dean James Forger says the college has outgrown current spaces for rehearsing, practicing and learning.

The school says the college will proceed with additional fundraising for the project.