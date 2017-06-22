Ex-Michigan State football player ordered to trial

Published:

MASON, Mich. (AP) – Former Michigan State football player Auston Robertson has been ordered to trial on sexual assault charges.

A 20-year-old woman testified Thursday that Robertson raped her at her off-campus apartment in April. The defensive end from Fort Wayne, Indiana, was kicked off the team after he was charged.

The woman said her boyfriend, a football player, told a coach, who notified police.

The 19-year-old Robertson next hopes to play football at a Mississippi community college.

Robertson has posted bond and his case now moves to Circuit Court.

Three other former players face sexual assault charges in an unrelated case. They also were kicked off the football team.

